Martha Renee Hitchcock
Martha Renee Hitchcock was born on April 8, 1976. She passed away on October 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. She had battled Tuberous Sclerosis and LAM disease for many years during her life. Martha, like a dragonfly, had a short life but lived it to the fullest.
She was a graduate of Enterprise High School. While fighting through 24 surgeries related to cancer treatments and going blind at 19, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from UC Davis and a Masters in Social Work from CSU Chico. She used her education to become a medical social worker.
Martha went to Tijuana, Mexico, twice to build homes for those in need. She and her mother, Tina Nelson, created a charity fundraiser called "Martha's Heroes" with the intention of raising money to help with medical expenses. Through the generosity of many people, $40,000 was raised and Martha ultimately decided to donate the money to Northern Valley Catholic Social Services to help those who did not have the resources she did. After recovering from a surgery in 2017, Martha ran a half-marathon to help veterans.
Martha was a giver. She was all about God and Country. Her grandfather, Lt. Col. Thomas P. Connors, a WWII pilot, was her inspiration and gave her a deep appreciation for veterans.
Martha is survived by her partner Joseph Shufelberger, her mother Tina Nelson, her stepfather Curt Nelson, and her siblings Michael Hitchcock, Theresa Daniel and Monica Hitchcock. Martha also has a beautiful extended family of aunts and uncles, cousins, and her niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, her family asks to please make donations to the Veterans Resources Center in Redding, CA or the Sacred Heart Church Youth Group in Anderson, CA in honor of Martha. Checks may be made out to The Veterans Resource Centers of America and mailed to 153 Hartnell Ave Suite 100 Redding, CA 96002.
Services with a reception to follow will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson, CA.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019