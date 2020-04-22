|
Marvin Royce Beaver
May 14, 1940 -
April 9, 2020
Marvin Royce Beaver was born May 14, 1940 in Neosho, Missouri to George & Helen Beaver. His family moved to Central Valley, CA when he was 8 years old.
He married Linda Kank, together they celebrated the birth of three children, Rick, Julie and Joan. They were married for 63 years.
Marvin departed this life April 9, 2020 after a battle with cancer at home with family.
He worked at US Forest Service for 28 years.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and his love for his cabin at Moose Camp.
He loved his family and enjoyed his life. He fought hard but had peace in death, knowing that God has prepared a wonderful place for him.
Preceeded in death by parents: George & Helen, brothers; Doug, Ronnie, Richard, Jerry, sister Nadine Mclean, son; Rick, grandson; Ricky.
Cherishing his memory is his wife: Linda, daughters: Julie Broderson (Roy), Joan Wilburn (Mark), grandsons: Chris Blankenship (Danielle), Jason Blankenship (Kristy), Ronnie Billington (Rachel), Robert Billington, Russell Beaver (Lydia), Krayton Bodner, Kody Bodner (Jenna), Kurtis Bodner (Katie), Randy, sisters: Joan Chapman (Charlie), Barbara Webb, Linda Pope (Mike), Peggy McKinney (Bill), Debbie Beaver, brother in laws: Charlie Kank (Dee Dee), Jimmy Kank (Marilyn) sister in law: Joline Beaver, And a host of other nieces, nephews, 12 great grand children and many more family members and friends.
If you would like to make a memorial gift, you may designate in Marvin's memory toward a BBQ extension at Moose Camp Hall. You may send donation to Joan Wilburn at 13365 Tierra Oaks Drive, Redding, CA 96003
Celebration of Life pending.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020