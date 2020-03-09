Resources
Mary Ann Welstead died unexpectedly at home on March 5, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on February 15, 1960. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at the Anderson River Park Gazebo on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12 Noon. She leaves behind her husband, George Welstead, son Justin Fuller, daughter Chrystina Bright, grandchildren Addyson and Rafe, her sister Angie Chavez, brothers Ken Young, Bob Young, Joe and Jimmy Young. She was the light of our lives. Her smile was contagious to everyone she was around. She spread her love easily to those around her and was loved by all.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
