Mary Catherine Trevino Bowen
Redding - Cathy, age 56, mother and homemaker, passed away surrounded by her family in Redding, CA, on Wednesday morning, January 23, 2019, after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer.
Cathy was born on July 15, 1962, in Los Angeles, CA, to her late parents Arturo Leroy Trevino and Pauline Ellen Fredrickson. In 1968 the family relocated to Anderson, CA, where Cathy was raised, and attended middle school and graduated from Anderson H.S. in 1981. Cathy lived most of her life in Redding, CA.
In 1984, Cathy and Del Delfer of Anderson, CA, welcomed Cathy's first child, Denelle. She later married Wayne Bowen of Anderson, CA, in 1986 (to 2003) and welcomed three more children, Jamie, Colten, and Brandon. Of notable mention is Chris Hartman, who came into her life helping raise her children as a good family man and loving companion for 14 years until his passing in 2014.
The true love of Cathy's life were her children, raising her two daughters and two sons was Cathy's pride and joy, as well as becoming a grandmother to her five grandchildren: Aiyonia, Amarah, Grace, Ivy, and Izetta. Cathy was a mother to many, caring for all those who came into her life with love and support —including foster care for a brief time when her help was needed.
Cathy loved to read the Bible, go camping with her family and friends, and treasured their time together. She loved everything about Christmas, oldies music, the ocean, and her dog, Roadie Roadster. Most of all, she loved just being 'Mom'—and everyone who knew her loved her for her kind heart and unconditional open arms, accepting all, no matter who it may be.
Cathy is survived by her step-mother Sofia Trevino of Del Rio, TX; and three of her five siblings: Art Trevino (and Sheila) of Redding CA; Suzana Trevino of Del Rio, TX; and Robert Trevino of Orlando, FL. She is further survived by her children (and spouses/significant others): Denelle Delfer (and Garrett) of Redding, CA; Jamie Bowen (and Roberto) of Redding, CA; Colton Bowen of Redding CA; and Brandon Bowen, of Redding CA. She is also survived by many beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two younger siblings: Anna (Zachary) Coker and Daryl Zachary.
A Celebration of Life for Cathy Bowen will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, March 2, in Mt Shasta. Contact the family for more information.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 24, 2019