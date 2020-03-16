|
Mary Crittenton Montague
Mary Montague died peacefully in her sleep on her birthday in Redding, California. She was 88 years old.
Born to Gertrude and Warren Montague on February 28th, 1932 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Mary was valedictorian of Grand Rapids Senior High School and graduated with honors from the University of Minnesota Duluth where she majored in English. She moved to California in 1959 to begin teaching English to high school students in the bay area. She split her working years between teaching high school and working for the state of California Employment Development Department.
Mary moved to Redding in 1977 where she resided for over 40 years. She enjoyed writing, gardening and being active with her local church. Mary was an avid traveler, and in her retirement years she was fortunate enough to visit Africa, Antarctica, New Zealand and Australia. True to her adventurous spirit, Mary even spent time teaching English in Suriname, South America at age 78.
Mary is survived by her son Jason Montague and his wife Cherie, her daughter Sarah Oxman and her husband Stephen, her five grandchildren, Ian Montague, Emma Montague, Grace Montague, Montague Oxman, and Clementine Oxman.
The family will be holding a private remembrance.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020