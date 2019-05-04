Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Redding - Mary Elizabeth Erdahl, a long-time resident of the Redding area passed away peacefully on Wednesday the 24th of April 2019 at the Lassen Guest Home in Redding, where she received loving care.

Mary was born in 1929 in Halstead, KS, to Frankie and Paul Heubert. She and her husband, George, lived in Hoopa, Ca for many years with their children Mark and Eric, where she worked at the local post office. Mary and George moved to a small farm in Bella Vista, Ca in the late 70's. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and reading during her spare time, as well as volunteering at the local thrift store. She is survived by her husband of 66 years George Erdahl, sons Mark and Eric, and daughter-in-law Debbie Erdahl, grandchildren Jessica Erdahl and Jennifer Parnell as well as great grandchildren, Tyson and Graham Setterlund, many of whom live in Northern Ca and brought great joy to her later years.

She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Lois Heubert and Pauline Murray, as well as by her granddaughter Kari Setterlund.

A Celebration of life will be held on Monday May 6 at 1:00 at Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel in Redding, Ca.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 4, 2019
