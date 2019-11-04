|
Mary Esther Gore
Mary Esther Gore passed away August 28, 2019 from causes relate to age at 91. She was a treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother and community volunteer in Redding and Chico.
Mary was born to Edna and Carl J. Newnam in East Moline, Illinois May 20, 1928. The young family moved to the dry desert air of Phoenix, Arizona due to her younger brother's ill health.
Mary met and married Robert M. Gore after World War II and moved south of Redding where the Gore family developed Westwood Manor. Robert and Richard Gore built and sold homes in the subdivision and Richard ran cattle in the back pastures.
Mary was active in Eastern Star and Grand Matron of the Masonic Lodge in Old Shasta. In later years, Robert and Mary traveled extensively in their 5th wheel throughout Canada and the US.
Mary moved to Chico in 1986. She was an avid pinochle player and a patient teacher to new players. She retained a sharp, twinkling eye for cards until her death.
Mary spent thousands of hours in school classrooms as a substitute teacher and later as a volunteer in her grandchildren's classes. She was always busy knitting or quilting, with much of the work donated to shelters for women and children. No bag of yarn was homeless to Mary as she could turn two or three odd colors into a work of beauty and usefulness.
Mary and Robert had four children: Linda (Arthur "Tim" Thomas of Chico), Edith (Gary Davis of Cottonwood), Howard (Kimberly Gore of Saratoga), and Laurel (Virgil Harper of White Salmon, WA). Her Thomas family grandchildren are Ryan of Chico with his children Bryn and Eli; Colin (Shawna of Santa Rosa) with daughter Logan, and Kevin and Cori of Chico. Her Davis family grandchildren are Lindsey of Chico and Morgan of Cottonwood. Her Harper family grandchildren in Oregon are Elaine (Will Fowlkes of Corvallis) with daughter Zinita and Elliott Ford (Ally of Portland).
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019