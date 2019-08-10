|
|
Mary Forrester (Hale)
Redding - Mary Forrester (Hale), 80, of Redding, CA, passed away on August 7, 2019.
Mary was born November 14, 1939. She lived in Redding for 55 years. She ran her own successful business for over 40 years. A Woman's Touch.
She enjoyed being with her family, she was a loving mother to her three children, grandchildren, step-children, nieces, and nephews along with others.
She is survived by her three children Tom Willits, Lori Lackey and Shayne Hale, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two on the way.
Arrangements are with Allen & Dahl and services will be held at Halcumb Cemetery in Montgomery Creek, CA on Thursday August 15 at 10:00 am.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 10, 2019