Mary Geraldine "Geri" Dawson
Redding - Geri Dawson was born to Carl and Dorothy Nachreiner in Redding, CA on November 24, 1930 and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 24, 2019.
She lived her whole life here in Shasta County where she also met the love of her life, Martin "Babe" Dawson. They were introduced via a blind date in 1954, were soon married and raised four children.
Geri had some of her happiest moments while square dancing and especially playing golf. She loved to tell everyone about her hole-in-one on the Churn Creek Course!
Geri had a very humorous and feisty side that came out abundantly in her later years! Her family, friends and caregivers had a great time with this side of Geri. She kept them on their toes and usually laughing.
She is survived by her four children Ed Dawson (Linda), Russell Dawson, Jana Frazier (Jay) and Kimi Brown (Daniel). As well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Allen and Dahl in Palo Cedro on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Halcomb cemetery in Montgomery Creek.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 30, 2019