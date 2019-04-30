Services
Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel
21853 Honor Court Ste B
Palo Cedro, CA 96073
(530) 547-4444
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen and Dahl
Palo Cedro, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Geraldine "Geri" Dawson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Geraldine "Geri" Dawson Obituary
Mary Geraldine "Geri" Dawson

Redding - Geri Dawson was born to Carl and Dorothy Nachreiner in Redding, CA on November 24, 1930 and went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 24, 2019.

She lived her whole life here in Shasta County where she also met the love of her life, Martin "Babe" Dawson. They were introduced via a blind date in 1954, were soon married and raised four children.

Geri had some of her happiest moments while square dancing and especially playing golf. She loved to tell everyone about her hole-in-one on the Churn Creek Course!

Geri had a very humorous and feisty side that came out abundantly in her later years! Her family, friends and caregivers had a great time with this side of Geri. She kept them on their toes and usually laughing.

She is survived by her four children Ed Dawson (Linda), Russell Dawson, Jana Frazier (Jay) and Kimi Brown (Daniel). As well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at Allen and Dahl in Palo Cedro on Friday, May 3rd at 11:00AM. Interment to follow at Halcomb cemetery in Montgomery Creek.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now