Mary Kelley
Mary Kelley, 83, died peacefully in her sleep on February 8, 2020. Mary was born in Kansas City, Mo. She worked for the Shasta Co. WIC Program for 23 years. Mary was a charter member and past president of the Redding Emblem Club for 40+ years, where she chaired many fundraising events. She will be fondly remembered for her quick wit, vivacious laugh, and dedication to her family, friends, and everyone who loved her.
Mary is survived and lovingly remembered by her children Denice Peterson of Sacramento, Gayle Garland, Ken Kelley Jr., Bobbie Kelley, Kevin Kelley all of Redding, 14 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren, as well as her brother Frank Stufflebean of Kansas City, Mo.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, and the Love of her life Ken Kelley, grandsons Daniel Bennett and Jake Kelley as well as her parents Arthur and Mary Stufflebean, and Brothers Bill and Jim Stufflebean.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Alen & Dahl Chapel, 2655 Eureka Way, Redding, CA 96001. The interment will be at 12:30 PM at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Rd. Igo, CA 96047 followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 PM Redding Elks Lodge, 250 Elk Dr., Redding, CA 96003.
Flowers are welcome, but Mary's family recommends that anyone who wishes to make a memorial contribution consider donating to the ().
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020