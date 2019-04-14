|
|
Mary Louise Peltier Rich
Redding - Our mother, Mary Louise Rich, was a warm and wonderfully loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, an outstanding teacher, a witty and creative writer, a talented knitter and handcrafter, a devoted bridge player and worker of crossword and acrostic puzzles, and a lifelong learner and lover of libraries. She lived all but one year of her life in the mountains and valleys of Northern California and treasured her memories of her long life and all the people in it. She lived 91 productive, happy years, and leaves us all sorry for her loss but forever grateful for all she gave us.
Mom was born in Stillwater, Minnesota, and moved with her parents, three brothers, and a sister to the town of Westwood, California when she was a year old. The Red River Lumber Company of Minnesota had extended its timber operations to Westwood, with opportunities for her family that Minnesota no longer held. Westwood was not a typical small western mill town; it had been designed, laid out, built, and was owned by one family, the Walkers of Minneapolis. When the Depression devastated the rest of America, Walker family wealth made it possible for them to provide employment, housing, and the basics of life that other Americans could only dream of. True, the Walkers owned the town and everything in it, but if you wanted the inside of your house painted a different color, all you had to do was go to the Big Store, order the paint, and someone would come and paint it for you. If you needed a new floor or a new drainboard, those were supplied as well. People who don't know about Westwood in its heyday have a hard time believing the stories told about it, but those who know Westwood understand why—to the very end of her life—Mom reveled in recalling her stories of her hometown.
In 1944, Mom graduated from high school and started her college education in Chico, pursuing her goal of becoming a teacher. After a second year at Fresno State, she moved back to Chico, where she met our dad, Chester (Chet) Rich, who also aspired to be a teacher. They fell in love while performing in The Taming of the Shrew, and married in 1948, before Mom could finish her college degree. This might have ended her dream of teaching had a post-war baby boom not created a huge demand for new teachers. When Dad got his first job teaching in Los Molinos, Mom discovered she also could teach—and without a degree! When she went to Red Bluff to apply for a job, they hired her on the spot and even asked her what grade she wanted to teach. So began her 56-year long career in teaching!
Over the next twenty years, Mom and Dad built their family of four children—Penny, Russell, Scott, and Craig—moved to Lake Almanor, where we kids grew up, across the street from the lake, surrounded by woods and places to play, and established themselves in their teaching careers. Mom also devoted herself to making a home on the meager salary teachers then earned. She made curtains out of bedsheets, crocheted a rag rug big enough to cover the living room floor, hung endless loads of laundry on a clothes line strung up in the trees, and cooked and baked constantly—hundreds of cakes and pies, loaves of bread and cinnamon rolls, thousands of cookies, brownies, and raised doughnuts. And, in 1968, she finished her degree!
When Penny went off to college, the rest of the family moved to Susanville, where Dad taught high school and Mom taught at Diamond View School. For sixteen years, she taught fifth grade, teaching all the usual subjects, but she also taught her students how to make giant candlesticks out of empty glass jars, made snow ice cream when it happened to snow, played the "Hard Word" game, tossing Tootsie rolls to students who could find in their dictionaries words she didn't know, and read out loud to her classes every day after lunch—such great books as Tom Sawyer, Penrod and Sam, and her favorite, The Greatest Thing Since Sliced Bread.
When Mom retired in 1983, she and Dad moved to their new home in Los Molinos so Dad could fish on the river. Mom, who did not fish, soon realized that retirement was not for her! So she signed up to substitute in Tehama County and ended up subbing in just about every school in the county, in any class, at any grade level. She took pride in being able to handle any behavior problem and made friends at every school. She continued to teach for twenty-two more years, through a bout with cancer, a severely broken ankle, and the death of our dad after fifty-four years of marriage. It wasn't until a lapsed TB test had to be renewed that—at age 77—she decided it was a good time to retire, for good!
In 2007, a broken hip and a long recovery from surgery convinced Mom to move to Redding to be near Penny, and she settled into a new, pampered life at River Oaks Retirement Community, where she lived for eleven years. She made many friends, played bridge every Friday, and knitted and crocheted a steady stream of baby blankets, afghans, and kitchen rugs. And in 2009, she met Louie there, and for four years, they were the light of each other's life, spending every waking minute together, enjoying each other and both their families.
After Louie died in 2013, Mom continued to enjoy her life at River Oaks and with her family, even when her two broken bones began to limit her mobility and required her to use a walker. One of her great joys was spending time with her niece, Theresa, who took her shopping and out to eat, and spent time knitting with her and sharing memories. Mom never stopped enjoying the library, movies and plays, and concerts featuring Louie's talented granddaughters.
On New Year's Day, 2018, Mom suffered a serious bout of flu with pneumonia, which hospitalized her for eight weeks. When she recovered, she moved to assisted living, and although she fought hard through the spring and summer to stay active and alert, her health began to decline rapidly in October, and she passed away peacefully on November 18, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side, enfolded in the love of her large family. Her ashes will be interred and memorialized with our father at the Veteran's Cemetery in Igo at a later date.
We would like to thank the many people at River Oaks (Commons), Copper Ridge, Lavender Hills, and The Vistas, who helped and supported and cared for our mother in the last years and months and weeks of her life. We would especially like to thank our cousin Theresa for the countless hours she spent with Mom.
Mom always loved a big party with lots of family, food, and drinks, so we will honor her with a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 20, in the Buckskin Room of the Redding Holiday Inn, beginning with drinks and visiting at noon, followed by a margarita toast to Mom and a Mexican buffet at one. RSVP if you would like to attend at 530-227-3601.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 14, 2019