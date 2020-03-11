|
Mary Margaret Summerson
After fighting influenza and pneumonia for nearly 10 days, Mary Margaret Summerson passed away Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, at the age of 67.
Born on July 25, 1952, Mary grew up in the Wallingford neighborhood of Seattle, Washington and attended St. Benedict School and Holy Angels High School. Mary was the third oldest child, and the oldest daughter in a family of nine children that included four boys and five girls.
When Mary was 20 years old, she spun a globe and landed on San Jose California. Being the adventurer that she was, she flew to San Jose and started her new life as a Californian.
Mary lived life with boisterous laughter and was up for almost anything, as long as it involved spending time with her family and dearest friends. She loved so many of life's simple pleasures like bacon, shoe and handbag shopping, and her pets - especially her little dog, Lucy. She was faithful to God and a steadfast patriot. Even in her last days she spoke of her love for the USA and cheeseburgers.
Mary met Karl Widlroither while working as a "sample lady" at Costco. The two fell deeply in love and were essentially inseparable for the rest of her life. Mary loved Karl with her whole heart and lovingly referred to him as her "little Austrian."
In recent years, Mary devoted much of her time volunteering with the Jones Valley Volunteer Auxiliary and the American Cancer Society thrift store. She had a very giving heart and had a hard time saying "no" to community service opportunities.
Mary was the mother of William (Billy) and Christina Prince and was the proud, loving grandmother of seven grandchildren.
Mary is preceded in death by her father (Donald Jacoby), mother (Margaret Jacoby), husband (Ray Summerson) and brother (Theodore Jacoby).
Mary is survived by her beloved partner, Karl Widlroither, her children (William and Christina Prince), her grandchildren (Logan, Macie, Emma, Kennadie, Harrison, Torin, and Fionn), her brothers (Donald, James and Patrick Jacoby), her sisters (Janet Jacoby, Paula McCarthy, Sheila Jacoby and Lucy Ostrom) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Rosary for Mary is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Redding. The burial will take place immediately after at St. Joseph's Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial at 12:30 at Jones Valley Fire Company, 14680 Ravine Road, Redding Ca.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jones Valley Fire Co., 14680 Ravine Road, Redding Ca in memory of "Our" Mary.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020