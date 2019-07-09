|
Mary Rose Morlan
Cottonwood - Mary Rose Morlan age 87, made her way home to God Monday June 24, 2019. She was born March 18, 1932 in Turlock, California to Maria and Agostinho Carvalho. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1951 and married on December 14, 1952 to Donald D. Morlan. Mary lived the last 60 years in the Anderson/Cottonwood, California area where she raised her children and instilled a strong faith in God and the beauty of nature. She enjoyed time with her family whether planting a garden, helping with home improvements, camping/hiking, celebrating holidays, or attending her children's and grandchildren's school events. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Donald Morlan, brother John Carvalho, children Louann (Tom) Bosenko, Debra (Curt) Morriss, Duane (Maureen) Morlan, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Joseph, and Anthony. In our hearts her love and the fond memories will live on.
A Mass & celebration of life will be held on July 9,2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be sent to the .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on July 9, 2019