Mary Ross Peard
Redding - Mary Ross Peard joined sweet Jesus on Feb. 3, 2019. Born Mary Ross Nixon, October 14, 1935 in Oakland, California to Cecil and Helen Nixon.
Mary was raised in San Francisco and Humboldt county. Spending summers in Weitchpec, California on her grandparents ranch, where she met her husband of 60 years, Gerald S. Peard. Mary and Jerry (Gerald) were married April 16, 1955. They lived in many communities in Northern California and finally settled in Redding in the summer of 1970.
Mary was very active in the many communities in which she lived. She was an active supporter of youth organizations and activities including Girl Scouts, Catholic Youth Organization, Pacheco Elementary School, youth ministries, her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's sports and activities. She is known to many as grams.
Survived by children, Jay Peard, Joan Bedwell, Julie Wolf, Janine Corbell-Hudson, and Cecilia Costa, seven grandchildren, and seven and a bump great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Anderson, California at 11:00 a.m. on February 16, 2019. PARTY to commence immediately following mass at the Parish Hall. All are welcome to attend to celebrate Mary's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to any youth program in your area would be welcome.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Feb. 9, 2019