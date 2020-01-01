|
Marylyn Frances Riggins
Marylyn Frances Riggins, 82, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday morning, December 26, 2019, at home with her husband, Wayne, after almost a 4-year struggle following a stroke. Marylyn was born in Redding, CA on February 16, 1937 to Emmett and Mabel (Thorpe) Exner. Marylyn attended schools in Millville, Sacramento and graduated from Shasta Union High School in 1955. She then began working with Clair A. Hill & Associates. Her husband was discharged from the Army in 1955 and returned to his job with Clair A. Hill & Associates where he and Marylyn met. In March 1956, Marylyn and Wayne became husband and wife. Their first born, a son, Kenneth, was born in 1957. Then Wayne's work to them to Pollock Pines, CA for 4 ½ years. In 1961, Marylyn began working as a dispatcher with the US Forest Service for the Eldorado Forest. In 1962, the family moved back to Redding where Marylyn started working for the US Forest Service as a dispatcher until her husband's work took the family to Virginia for 3 years. She then became a homemaker in the years that followed as the family moved to Portland, OR and then back to Redding in 1978.
Marylyn enjoyed the outdoors, swimming, camping and hunting. She enjoyed years with the family and friends at their cabin in Shingletown. Marylyn also loved going to Bingo with her neighbor and dear friend, Ruby Denman. She was a very outgoing person, always smiling and friendly with anyone she met, and she was well know for her fabulous cooking. Marylyn was involved in bowling and became president of the Gamma Epsilon Chapter 1107 Sorority during 1972 and 1973. In the meantime, she became the mother of another son, Steven, and a daughter, Teresa. In 1984, her husband's work took the two of them to Alexandria, Egypt for several years, then to Boise, ID for 3 years. In 1991, they moved back to Redding to the same house they bought in 1964, where they lived and Marylin continued as a homemaker until her stroke in 2016.
Marylyn is preceded in death by her parents, a brother (Pat Exner), two babies (Randy and Karen) in 1958 and 1959, her two sons (Steve in 2006 and Ken in 2016), and a great-grandson (Chance) in Kalispell, MT in 2019.
She is survived by her husband (Wayne), daughter (Teresa), son-in-law (Larry), seven grandchildren (Melissa, Nathan, Jarrod, Kevin, Jeanette, Jamie and Bradley), two step-granddaughters (Scarlett and Erika), five great-grandchildren (Heather, Otis, Vivian, Chloe and Milo), two step great-grandsons (Austin and Aaron), a very special cousin (Kathleen of Sacramento), as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be from 10 am to 11:45 at Lawncrest Memorial, 1522, E. Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA on Friday, January 10, 2020 with services following at 12 pm. After services, a celebration of life will be held at the Riverview Gold and Country Club at 4200 Bechelli Lane, Redding, where a catered country western BBQ lunch will be served.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020