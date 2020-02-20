|
|
Mathilda Angeline (Bellcourt) Duval
Mathilda Angeline (Bellcourt), Duval , was born on March 8,1919 in Waubun Minnesota.
She was 1 of 12 children. She was known as Tillie by her friends and family.
She married William "Buck" Duval on April 26, 1938. They had 9 boys—no girls.
She was proceeded in death by her husband and 3 of their sons.
In July 1951 they moved to California from Waubun, Minnesota.
She loved her hobbies. Buck built her a doll-like Hobby Hut in the back yard. She learned how to weave Pine needle baskets and taught this skill to many of her friends. She enjoyed painting, crafts, playing cards, gardening, and reading. She and Buck loved square dancing, water skiing on Shasta Lake, and snowmobiling. They built and had the first pontoon boat on Shasta Lake.
She enjoyed the annual family campouts attended by up to 50 people, that they started and went on for 45 years. The highlight of the week was potato dumpling night. The recipe has been passed down for generations. Tillie passed it on to a daughter-in-law who in turn passed it on to a grandson.
She belonged to the Redding Rancheria Senior Nutrition Program where she enjoyed the many friends she made there. She enjoyed their nickle bingo games.
She was a Gold Star Mother who lost her son, Mickey, in Vietnam.
She had many friends and at her 100th Birthday Party last year----over 90 friends and family showed up to eat ice cream and cake and to wish her a Happy Birthday.
Her sense of humor was legendary. After her 100th birthday she thought all future cards should start over at 1 year old.
Her devoted sons are Bill (Suann), Dick (Ilene), Ron (Donna), Doug, (deceased), (Sue), Ken (Cathy), Dennis, (deceased), (Kathleen), Jim (Pattie), Mickey, (deceased), Bruce (Phyllis).
She passed very peacefully surrounded by friends and family. She is now resting in the arms of our Lord and is once again with Buck and 3 of her sons.
Services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, Feb 27th at Sacred Heart Church, 3141 St Stephens Dr. Anderson, CA 96007. A rosary will be held 7:00 pm, Wed Feb 26th, at the Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 East Cypress Ave., Redding CA 96002. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lawncrest Chapel. Phone number 530-222-1587.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations go to in memory of Tillie Duval.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020