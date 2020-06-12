Mattie Lou Colleen Brookshire



Mattie passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born on Aug 8 in Redding Ca. to parents Vernon Allen Blunt and Floretta Colleen Simmons.



She graduated from Shasta High school.



She had worked as a maid at Holiday Inn, a waitress and short order cook at Timberlanes and later Duds drive-in.



Mattie married Harvey Brookshire April 1955. The couple had 2 children.



She was involved in many clubs. The Shasta miners club, Red Hats, Native Daughters of the Golden West Hiawath Parlor No140, Beta Sigma Phi Mu Master and Women of the Moose.



Mattie enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, camping and fishing.



Mattie is survived by her husband Harvey Brookshire and children Michael Brookshire and Carol Price. She is preceded in death by her father, step father, mother, sister, brothers and step brothers.



Memorial is scheduled for 1:00 on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lawncrest Chapel. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mattie's life.



Professional services conducted by Lawncrest Chapel 1522 E Cypress Ave Redding Ca . 221 1587.









