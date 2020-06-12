Mattie Lou Colleen Brookshire
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Lou Colleen Brookshire

Mattie passed away on June 4, 2020. She was born on Aug 8 in Redding Ca. to parents Vernon Allen Blunt and Floretta Colleen Simmons.

She graduated from Shasta High school.

She had worked as a maid at Holiday Inn, a waitress and short order cook at Timberlanes and later Duds drive-in.

Mattie married Harvey Brookshire April 1955. The couple had 2 children.

She was involved in many clubs. The Shasta miners club, Red Hats, Native Daughters of the Golden West Hiawath Parlor No140, Beta Sigma Phi Mu Master and Women of the Moose.

Mattie enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening, camping and fishing.

Mattie is survived by her husband Harvey Brookshire and children Michael Brookshire and Carol Price. She is preceded in death by her father, step father, mother, sister, brothers and step brothers.

Memorial is scheduled for 1:00 on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lawncrest Chapel. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mattie's life.

Professional services conducted by Lawncrest Chapel 1522 E Cypress Ave Redding Ca . 221 1587.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 12 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lawncrest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
5302221587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
I am saddened to hear of Mattie's passing. She was a good Red Hat Society and Bunco friend. We had many good times and have missed her at our meetings. Rest In Peace My Friend.
LeMoine Sharpe
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved