Maxine McIntosh
McCloud - After a short illness Maxine McIntosh passed away at home on February 22, 2019. She was 90. Born in McCloud to Rudolph and Vera Thompson in 1928, she was a lifelong resident. She worked for 35 years for the McCloud River Railroad as the president's secretary. She was involved in various community organizations including the Order of the Eastern Star which she was a member of for 68 years and served as Worthy Matron twice.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and daughter Kathy. She is survived by sons Keith and Robert; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11a.m. at the McCloud Presbyterian Church.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 6, 2019