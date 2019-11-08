|
|
Mayme Alice Ehn
Mayme Alice Ehn, 84, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt passed away on Friday November 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Mayme a life-long California resident was born in Kaufman, Texas, September 26, 1935, the daughter of the late Manuel and Nina Stovall.
She married the love of her life, Charles Ehn, October 26, 1952. They recently celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary. Together they raised four children and operated their family owned business, Sunset Plastics, for 32 years, until they retired.
Mayme created a sense of belonging and family to all those she encountered. Whether for five minutes or fifty years in her presence you were never a stranger. You were loved, enjoyed, seen and valued. If she didn't say it in words you felt it in the kindness of her eyes or the joy in her laughter.
Mayme was known for her upbeat cheerful disposition, storytelling and an infectious laugh that could fill any size room. Besides her number one priority and passion, her family, she was as loyal a friend as they come. Never too busy to stop for a neighbor, deliver a meal, or talk on the phone for hours. Mayme was a green thumbed gardener, nature lover, avid antiquer whose treasure hunts took her and husband Charles to almost all 50 States. She also volunteered at many organizations over her lifetime.
Mayme leaves behind son, Chuck, daughters Cathy Mayer (Don), Cindy Barwick and Julie Teitzel (Clint), her 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Mayme is preceded in death by her parents Manual and Nina Stovall, step-mother Lilly, sister Dorothy McDonald and granddaughter Michelle Ehn.
Because Mayme generously donated to so many charities her family asks that you would make a donation to in lieu of flowers.
Mayme's celebration of life will be on Thursday, November 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church (Great Room), 933 College View Drive, Redding, CA. Interment at cemetery to follow, Redding Memorial park, 1201 Continental St, Redding, CA 96001.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019