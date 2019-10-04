Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Redding Christian Fellowship
2157 Victor Ave
Redding, CA
Megan (Picard) Baggott

Megan (Picard) Baggott Obituary
Megan (Picard) Baggott

Redding - Megan Suzanne Picard, 37, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019 at home.

A Memorial Service will be performed at Redding Christian Fellowship, 2157 Victor Ave, Redding on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial gifts may be made to Redding Christian Fellowship or to Blair's Direct Cremation & Burial Services 5530 Mountain View Dr Redding CA 96003 to help defray the funeral expenses.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
