Melvin Struble
- - Melvin Struble passed away June 22, 2019. Mel was born Jan 21, 1934 in Murdo South Dakota. He is survived by his wife of 60 yrs Carol Struble of Redding. Daughter's Lorie File/Randy of Cottonwood, Diane Brubaker/Russ of Anderson. 4 Grandchildern Shawn Brubaker of Redding, Leann Shell/Justin of Bossier City Lousiana, Trevor File Cottonwood, Wesley File of Cottonwood, 4 Great Grandkids his brother Bob Struble/Darlene of Chamberlain South Dakota and many Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his Parents Clair & Margret Struble, Brother Leroy Struble/Clarice, Sister Shirley South/Herb. Services are July 2nd at 11:00 am at Allen & Dahl Funeral Parlor 9100 Deschutes Road Palo Cedro, Ca 96073.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 28, 2019