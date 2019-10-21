|
|
Merry Dian Krogh
Merry Dian Krogh passed away on October 17, 2019 in Redding, CA. She was 73 years old. Dian, as she was known to most, was born on May 13, 1946 in Fullerton, CA to Rudolph and Willodean Turner.
Dian attended school in Yorba Linda, CA before her family moved to Susanville prior to her freshman year. She graduated from Lassen High School in 1964. Following high school, Dian moved to Reno, NV and attended the University of Nevada. She lived and worked in Reno before moving to Redding. When she moved to Redding, she held various jobs including working as the cook at Dag's where she first met Bruce. Dian then went to work in the coffee shop at the JCPenney store where she started dating Bruce who was a manager at the store.
On November 1, 1980 Dian and Bruce were married in Redding. In 1982, she gave birth to her son, Jacy, and stayed home with him for several years before returning to work. Dian worked at Los Amigos on the river in Anderson before starting as a substitute cook for the Redding School District. Dian then went to work full-time for the Enterprise School District retiring in 2004 as the Cafeteria Manager at Shasta Meadows School. Dian loved working at the schools and always made sure that the children had enough to eat.
Dian's devotion to her family was strong. She often volunteered for school activities and was a troop committee member and merit badge counselor for Boy Scout Troop 125. Dian even went on campouts with the troop and taught the boys cooking skills. Dian was a lover of animals having many pets over the years, and she rescued many a cat in her neighborhood. Her favorite dog was Reggie, her Afghan Hound, and Boo was her favorite kitty named for Halloween.
Dian loved to travel with her family and visited 22 states and Canada and Mexico. On vacations, Dian enjoyed visiting National Parks especially in the southwestern United States. She also traveled to many baseball stadiums and was a big San Francisco Giants fan. During Dian's younger years, she was an avid rider of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. She rode many bikes including a turquoise Sportster which she loved.
Dian was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Bruce and her son, Jacy (Noel) of Tracy. She is also survived by her daughter, Lanne Schaller, and her three children. Dian is survived by her siblings Peggy Moffat of Redding and Frank Turner of Susanville and their children. Dian is further survived by her aunts, Ellen Myers of Colton and Lillian Richison of Redding.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staffs of the Vistas Memory Care and Sojourn Hospice for taking such good care of Dian and ensuring she was comfortable.
A memorial service is planned for October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Redding. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the ().
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26, 2019