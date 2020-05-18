|
Michael Lee Ellis
Michael Lee Ellis, loyal SF Niners and Giants fan, passed away in Redding, California on May 15, 2020, at the age of 66 after fighting a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. Mike is lovingly remembered by his family, especially best friend and wife of 47 years, Shirley Ellis, along with his 3C's - daughters: Carrie (Matt), Cheryl (Josh) and Cristy (Ricky). Mike also leaves behind his mother (Alice), twin sister (Cathy) and many other loving relatives. Mike unselfishly devoted years of love and fun to 6 grandchildren (Kayla, Morgan, Brenna, David, Jackson and Cole). Born in Redding, CA, on October 15th, 1953, Mike was a 1971 graduate of Central Valley High School and a fun loving, feisty, jack-of-all-trades. Living the "Mike way" meant enjoying many of life's treasures, including: boating (especially at Shasta Lake), camping, quad-riding, coaching his kid's sports teams, fixing anything (with bungee cords and duct tape ), perfectly groomed lawns, and spending time with the family. Mike's never-ending gift to his family was the once-in-a-lifetime love that he utterly spoiled Shirley with as they raised their family and traveled the tropical climates of the world together. In lieu of a memorial service, the family will be hosting a virtual celebration of life at 4pm on Sunday, May 24th, 2020. If you would like to join the family for the celebration, please email [email protected] for details. Our mind knows you are in heaven where there is no more suffering. You are finally at peace. We understand this, we just wish we could explain it to our hearts. God bless you always, Mike Ellis.
