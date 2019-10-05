|
|
Michael Louis Nickell
Burlingame - Michael Louis Nickell, 46, died Wednesday August 7, 2019 in Burlingame, CA with his family by his side. Memorial services will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel on Eureka way in Redding on October 26 @ 11 AM.
Mike was the youngest of three brothers born May 22, 1973 in Red Bank, NJ to James and Judith. As a child, Mike was a very athletic and rambunctious boy whose humor was infectious. The three brothers fought like brothers do, but they also stuck together just the same. He participated in Little League baseball, high school wrestling and was excellent in school. Mike's desire to ride a motorcycle motivated him to purchase a dirt bike with his paper route earnings when he was 12. During his Sophomore year of high school, doctors discovered a benign tumor behind his right eye. After several brain surgeries, Mike's cognitive functions were impaired (mostly short term memory) as well as the loss of vision in his right eye. Regardless of his short term memory loss, he had an excellent ability to recall from the past with extremely fine detail, e.g., people's names, movie quotes, music, etc...
Regardless of the magnitude of his physical problems, Mike was the last person to complain about it. Mike lived in group homes as one of several patients with similar disabilities. He participated in art programs where he crafted art that he then sold. During his involvement with art programs, he met Elizabeth Derryberry. They then married in 2000 and divorced some years later.
With his brothers and dad, he was always interested in motorcycle racing. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as shared a love for NASCAR racing with his step dad Rich Berry. Family time was the most important part of his life though. He was a kindhearted man who deeply loved his family and friends. Mike was blessed with personality traits that drew everyone closer to him.
Mike is survived by his mother Judi, step dad Rich, brother Jim and his wife Sandra, nephews Jeff and Bryce, niece Brooke and previous spouse Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his Father Jim, and brother Robert (Bobby).
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 5, 2019