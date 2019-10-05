Services
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
(530) 243-1525
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Dahl - Redding
2655 Eureka Way
Redding, CA 96001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nickell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Louis Nickell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Louis Nickell

Burlingame - Michael Louis Nickell, 46, died Wednesday August 7, 2019 in Burlingame, CA with his family by his side. Memorial services will be held at Allen & Dahl Funeral Chapel on Eureka way in Redding on October 26 @ 11 AM.

Mike was the youngest of three brothers born May 22, 1973 in Red Bank, NJ to James and Judith. As a child, Mike was a very athletic and rambunctious boy whose humor was infectious. The three brothers fought like brothers do, but they also stuck together just the same. He participated in Little League baseball, high school wrestling and was excellent in school. Mike's desire to ride a motorcycle motivated him to purchase a dirt bike with his paper route earnings when he was 12. During his Sophomore year of high school, doctors discovered a benign tumor behind his right eye. After several brain surgeries, Mike's cognitive functions were impaired (mostly short term memory) as well as the loss of vision in his right eye. Regardless of his short term memory loss, he had an excellent ability to recall from the past with extremely fine detail, e.g., people's names, movie quotes, music, etc...

Regardless of the magnitude of his physical problems, Mike was the last person to complain about it. Mike lived in group homes as one of several patients with similar disabilities. He participated in art programs where he crafted art that he then sold. During his involvement with art programs, he met Elizabeth Derryberry. They then married in 2000 and divorced some years later.

With his brothers and dad, he was always interested in motorcycle racing. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan as well as shared a love for NASCAR racing with his step dad Rich Berry. Family time was the most important part of his life though. He was a kindhearted man who deeply loved his family and friends. Mike was blessed with personality traits that drew everyone closer to him.

Mike is survived by his mother Judi, step dad Rich, brother Jim and his wife Sandra, nephews Jeff and Bryce, niece Brooke and previous spouse Elizabeth. He is preceded in death by his Father Jim, and brother Robert (Bobby).
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen & Dahl - Redding
Download Now