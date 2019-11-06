|
|
Michael N. Taff
Redding - Cottonwood resident Michael N. Taff, 75, died November 5, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Redding, Ca.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4075 Riverside Dr. Anderson, on Nov 9th at 11am.
Mike was born March 15, 1944, in Fort Benning, Georgia to Glen and Janice Taff.
Mike grew up in Munising, Michigan where he had many adventures to include becoming an accomplished and self-taught scuba diver. In 1964, Mike moved to California for work. Just 1-year later he was drafted into the Army and was stationed in St. Louis for two years. In 1967, Mike returned to California with his wife, Carol.
He worked 34 years for Simpson Paper Company as their laboratory technician. He and his wife, Carol, loved traveling the world continuing his adventures in retirement. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; sons, Jeffrey, Brendan and Derek. Four grandchildren Austin, Nyah, Aaron and Kylie. Mike left a wonderful legacy and an outstanding example for his children.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019