Michael Robert Ferkey
Michael Robert Ferkey passed away on Sunday, February 02, 2020 in Cottonwood, CA. He was born January 20, 1969 in Anderson, CA to Laverne and Gail Ferkey.
He graduated from West Valley High School and he lived in the Anderson - Cottonwood area his entire life. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors.
His passion was starting restaurants. With Melissa he started Blue Water Cove Seafood, Cowboys Pizza, Westwood Take-n-Bake and the Lighthouse Fish and Chips in Redding and Red Bluff.
After the Redding Lighthouse was sold, he moved on to Flipping homes. He bought foreclosures, remodeled and sold them during the Real estate boom.
He is survived by long time girl friend of 14 years , Addison Wise, his father Laverne Ferkey and his two children Mackenzie and Michael Ferkey and their mother Melissa Morrison. His brothers Randal Ferkey (Denise), James Ferkey (Sabrina)and Douglas Ferkey (Alma), step brothers Kenny Henniger, Kevin Henniger, step sisters Kim Pruitt and Christy Peterson as well as many nieces and nephews
He is preceded in death by his mother Gail Ferkey and step mother Holly Ferkey.
A memorial service will be held February 15, 2020 at the Anderson Church of Christ at 11:00am 3434 North Street Anderson, CA. Reception to follow.
He passed away doing what he loved.
"I miss you and I'll see you again. A"
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020