Michael W. Murray
Redding - Michael W Murray 58 of Redding, CA
Went to be with the angels on Feb 19,2019 He was born July 26,1960
to Maurice and Christine Murray who proceed him in death. A beloved Husband,
Brother, Father ,Uncle ,Papa and friend. He graduated from Aloha High School.
Growing up he worked for the family produce Co. For his uncle Charlie who proceed him in death. Michael went on to work as a painter & texture.
He loved hunting, fishing, his grandkids, tinkering with his cars, playing on his Xbox and his favorite hobby gardening and he was quite a jokester.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Brother Patrick sister Cheryl all of Redding, ca
5 children Tauna ,Zackary ,Michael, Devin and Cody. 4 grandchildren numerous
Nieces & nephews. He will always be loved and missed deeply by all who new him.
Fly high till we meet again.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 5, 2019