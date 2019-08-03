|
Michelle Marlene (Streeter) Maxwell
- - June 6, 1971- July 25, 2019
Michelle passed away at her mother's home joining her special angels after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Michelle was born in Grants Pass Oregon and resided there until moving with her family to Anderson CA in 1982 where she completed her education and graduated from high school in 1989. She started working at the age of 16 for Holiday market and Safeway- she eventually made her way to Bend Oregon where she enjoyed garage sales, crafting and bunco parties. The last 6 years she resided in Crescent City CA where she loved walking on the beach and the beauty of the Redwoods. She is survived by her mother Allana Dupont and husband Rick, her daughters Brendi Streeter of Anderson CA, Hannah Maxwell of Bend OR, granddaughter Luna Brewster of Anderson CA, brothers Terry Streeter Jr. of Anderson CA and Darin Streeter (fiancee Norma Platner) of Anderson CA, gift sister Brenda Doggett of Central Point OR, Uncle Robert Jones and Aunt Mardi Watt (Husband Ron Watt) of Crescent City CA, and her second mom Marlene Baptista of Bend OR. Along with several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 3, 2019