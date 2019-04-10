Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
French Gulch Community Church.
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Clear Creek Mobile Estates Sp 5.
French Gulch - Mike OShea of French Gulch and Old Shasta, CA passed away peacefully in his home on March 17, 2019. He was born in Long Beach, CA on July 10, 1958.

He is survived by his wife, Terri O'Shea, his dad Jim O'Shea, sister Ronda, brother Patrick O'Shea, daughter Kelly, 4 step-sons, numerous grandchildren, and many friends.

Mike is preceded in death by his mother, Betty.

Mike was known for his outgoing, loving personality and the vibrant life he lived. He was a hard worker, working various jobs in Redding, Susanville, and Fremont, CA. Mike always had a bible around as his life was rooted in his love for his Savior, Jesus Christ. He always had a listening ear, kind words to say, and jokes to crack. He will be greatly missed by the many lives he impacted, but he is smiling and laughing with his Savior now.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 13th at 1pm at French Gulch Community Church. There will be a potluck directly following at The Clear Creek Mobile Estates Sp 5.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 10, 2019
