Mildred Null
Anderson - Mildred Null passed away at her home in Anderson, CA surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30th 2019 at the age of 78. Mildred was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on January 9th 1941. She is survived by her husband of 54 years William Null, daughter Donna Fitzpatrick and her husband Tim Fitzpatrick, step sons Robert Null, Wayne Null and his wife Judy Null, granddaughters Cori Abel and her husband Chad Abel, Brandi Warren and her husband Josh Warren and great grandchildren Colton Abel, Carter Abel, Savannah Hudec and Irelynne Hudec. There will be a funeral service on Monday April 8th at 12:00 noon Allen & Dahl Funeral, Chapel 2030 Howard Street, Anderson, CA 96007.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 4, 2019