Mildred Pearl Goss
Mildred Pearl Goss

Anderson - 9/10/1931 - 8/13/2020. It is with profound sadness that the family of Mildred "Millie" Pearl Goss announce her peaceful passing on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her home, at the age of 88 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, 3 daughters, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.

A celebration of life may be scheduled at a later time.

The family wishes to send a special 'Thank You' to the staff of Interim Healthcare for their care and compassion.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
