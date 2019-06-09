Millie Ann Young Luscher



Redding - Millie Ann Young Luscher, age 74, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Redding, CA. She was born on January 20, 1945 in Ely, Nevada to Harvey and Florence (Jensen) Young. Millie was the youngest of four children, Bevis (Broadhead), Harvey Jr., and Gene. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Brigham Young University in Elementary Education and Child Development/Family Relations. Millie met the love of her life at BYU, David Whiteley Luscher, and was married in the Salt Lake Temple on December 15, 1967. She was a loving mother who dedicated her life to raising her children and serving those around her. She loved music, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, and lived to tease. Millie taught school in Utah and Nevada, where she taught her students by example. She was very involved in her church serving in numerous callings. She was a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ and shared her love of the gospel through actions and deeds. Millie always encouraged her family to put forth their best efforts and be humble. She is survived by her husband, David; two daughters, Alexia (Michael) Schram and Suzanna (Paul) Turpin; and her four grandsons, Evan, Jaxon, Zachary, and Luca. She was preceded in death by her son, Tavis Nathaniel Luscher, her parents, and her siblings. Celebrations of her life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3410 Churn Creek Road, Redding, CA 96002; and Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1475 East 8600 South, Sandy, UT 84093. Millie's family would like to extend their gratitude to all the staff at Life Pastiche, Dignity Health Hospice, and Allen and Dahl Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (curethekids.org). Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary