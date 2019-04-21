|
|
Millie (Righter) Courter
Redding - Millie (Righter) Courter, of Redding, California passed away March 12, 2019 with her daughter Jana at her side. Millie was born in Skiatook, Oklahoma on March 24, 1933 to Lucille (Greene) Righter and Luther Righter. Millie was the youngest of 8 siblings. During WWII, when Millie was a child, her Mother relocated to the Wilshire District of Los Angeles, California. Millie spent her youth traveling to and from Skiatook. Millie graduated from Belmont High School, Los Angeles, California in June 1951.
Millie was married to the late Everett Boyd Courter. They resided in the San Fernando Valley and Thousand Oaks before retiring to Redding, California. Millie and Everett have 5 children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Daughters, Jana Erickson (Wayne) of Redding, CA, grandsons Clinton Moore and Jason Moore,
Rhonda Merrill Courter of Marina, CA, grandchildren Alexandria Ingram, Anthony Ingram, and Leah Ingram.
Sons, Bruce Courter (Carrie) of Festus, MO, grandchildren, Evan (deceased), Erin Westmoreland (Reuben), Erica Green (Corey) and Denise Gephart (David).
Brent Courter (Cathy) of Ventura, CA, grandsons Wayne (Kathy) and Clayton (Melissa).
Kevin Courter (Sandee) of La Habra Heights, CA, grandsons Everett (Kristin) and Elliott (Jackie).
Millie attended college while living in Thousand Oaks and attained an Associate Arts Degree from Moorpark Community College in 1989.
Millie worked for more than a decade as a Claims Adjuster for the Insurance Industry. After relocating to the San Fernando Valley, Millie became a bookkeeper for several different large construction companies.
While living in Southern California, Millie volunteered for Hospice, as well as holding many different Church Offices to include President of the Lutheran Woman's Missionary League. After Millie and Everett retired to Redding, CA, they both volunteered in many different capacities in the church they attended. Millie was very involved in House of Hope sponsoring 2 women.
Millie was the wife of a Fireman, which entailed being home by herself to manage any crisis that came along. While Everett was dedicated to his Firefighter duties, saving someone else's home, Millie was engaged in saving our home. No one should ever forget the sacrifices Firefighter families make.
Millie was an amazing homemaker and seamstress. The family home was impeccably decorated and always immaculate. Millie and Everett had an open door policy, anyone was welcome to stay as long as they needed. Throughout their life together, numerous friends, relatives and acquaintances, were welcomed and stayed at the Courter residence. Millie and Everett opened their doors to travelling Pastors and other Christian Leaders as well.
Millie and Everett maintained a strong faith in our Lord Jesus Christ all the days of their lives, putting words into action by their volunteering and mentoring. Together they were an awesome team that prayed faithfully as the spirit led them. They will be missed by all who knew them. Together forever in the arms of our loving Lord.
A celebration of life for Millie will be held at The City Church, 5221 Cedars Rd, Redding, CA 96001 on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 21, 2019