Monty Lee Turner
Redding - Monty Turner was born to Oroville (O.J.) and Alta Turner on April 26, 1939 in Emporia, Kansas. Two years later the family moved to Compton, CA and three years after that his brother, Jerry, was born.
Monty and family moved to Los Alamitos, CA and worked in utility construction business for Herman Weissker, Inc., Ledford Bros and Doty Bros in the Long Beach, CA area until retiring from the Teamsters and moving to Redding, CA in 1997.
Life in Redding was very busy with 34 acres to manage, fishing, traveling, bocce ball, made many friends, dock jumping and Splash Dog events with a wonderful rescue black lab, Shasta, and then three more very active labs: Amber, Tara, and Ginger. Monty's passion was training his dogs and attending dog competitions!
Monty is survived by his wife, Rita; his son, Jeffrey; his dauther-in-law, Jhelyn; his two grandsons, Zachary Monty & Luke Xander and his brother, Jerry.
Burial Service on May 2nd, 2019 9:30am at the Northern California Veterans Cemetery and Celebration of Life, 11:30am at the Redding Elks Lodge, 250 Elk Drive, Redding, CA
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 30, 2019