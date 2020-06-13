Naida May Perryman Dale
Naida May Perryman Dale

Naida May Perryman Dale passed away June 5, 2020. Naida was born in San Francisco CA on May 2, 1935 to Reginald and Bessie Perryman. She had two older brothers the late Nicolas Wood, the late Frank Wood and her younger brother Michael Perryman. She married James Dale and they had two sons Michael Dale and Ira Dale.

Naida was a go getter that worked hard. She loved God, her dogs and studied the Bible her whole life. Naida adored her sons, her family and was always there for her friends. She will be missed greatly. We are all rest assured that she is taking charge in heaven and getting everyone in order.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.
