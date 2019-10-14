|
|
- - Jan 9, 1931 - Sept 29, 2019
Nancy Jean Detwiler was born January 9, 1931 in Mt Lebanon PA to Harry and Mabel Gregory. She graduated from Mt Lebanon H.S. and attended one year at Maryland College for Women before realizing her passion was to be with the airlines. In 1952 Nancy completed stewardess training in St Paul MN for Northwest Airlines and moved to Portland OR where she shared a house with six other stewardesses. They would all remain close friends, getting together once a year until they were well into their eighties. She moved to Seattle in 1953 and made regular trips to Tokyo, nine of which were airlift flights carrying Army troops to the Korean War Zone. That summer she was named Miss Northwest Orient Airlines and they advertised her beautiful face and smiling eyes in numerous newspapers. She also participated in Seafair that summer as a princess. Nancy met the love of her life Harry Detwiler who was also employed with NWA. They married September 15 .1953 and settled in Renton Wa where they went on to raise three children. Some of her favorite hobbies were golfing, boating, and raising her beloved miniature schnauzers She was an accomplished seamstress and chef and loved hosting gourmet dinner parties for friends. Nancy was also an active member of Rainier Beach Presbyterian Church, regularly singing in the choir. In 1976 they moved to Enumclaw Wa and had a small cattle farm where they made wonderful memories with their family.. Her grandkids were everything to her and she loved reading and playing games with them. Nancy loved spending time at their vacation home in Cabo, fishing, enjoying the beaches and entertaining their visiting family and friends. In 2000 they decided to put down roots in Redding Ca near their oldest son. One of Nancy's favorite pastimes was playing bridge with the girls. Their adventurous spirits took them to many destinations, their favorite being a cruise which took them around the tip of Cape Horn South America. She also spent many hours researching her geneology leading to her membership into the Daughters of the American Revolution. Sadly in 2013 she lovingly said goodbye to her best friend and husband of 56 years. Although she had since struggled with some health issues she never let go of her independent spirit and sense of humor. Mom and dad are now having their Forever adventure, together again. Nancy is survived by her sons David (Carol) Detwiler of Redding CA, and Doug Detwiler of Bonneylake WA, daughter Polly (Tim) Kranz of Enumclaw WA and seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister Patricia Jones of Fayetteville PA and several nieces and nephews.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019