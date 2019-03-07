|
|
Nancy Lee Stewart
Redding - Nancy Lee Stewart age 75, passed away on 2/22/19. Nancy was born on March 3, 1943, in Redding, CA. She married her life time partner, husband and best friend George W. Stewart. Nancy and George would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year. She loved flowers and all types of plants. As an avid gardener she was truly talented with all things related to horticulture. She was a devoted wife and mother. Her and George traveled to many different states together before he passed away in 2002. She loved her daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nancy loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by daughters Audrey Lewis (husband Tim) and Cindy Beymer (husband Bryan) along with grandchildren Steve Coughlin, Mitchell, Cody,and Katlyn Beymer, Tim Lewis Jr. and four great grandchildren. Nancy will be missed.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 7, 2019