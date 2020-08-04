1/1
Nancy Marie Harden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie Harden

March 26, 1925 -

July 30, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother left us on July 30, 2020. She is again with her beloved husband, Phil.

Nancy was born in Monte Vista, Colorado and raised in Alhambra, CA. She was the only child of William and Carrie Kilbourn. She graduated from Whittier College and married Philip Harden after he returned from World War II. They were inseparable during their 70 years of marriage.

Nancy and Phil lived their entire lives in California, finally settling in Pismo Beach for 30 years. They had three children- Georgia, Bill and Christy as well as 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Mom was a homemaker and part-time schoolteacher. Mom and Dad loved traveling throughout the United States and Europe. In their later years the moved to Redding, where they spent their last 10 years. Mom had a strong spirit and spoke her mind, but she loved her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening, bird watching, playing cards, and camping. We commend our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to our loving Lord. She will be sorely missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved