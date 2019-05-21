Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
4110 Brittany Drive
Redding, CA
Redding - Nancy Noelene Pearson, age 82, lost her fight with life on May 5th, 2019 with her family by her side at Marquis Care of Shasta in Redding.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Denver "Dude" Pearson & her daughter Linda Pearson-Rutherford. Survived sons are, Steve & Terry Pearson, Ed Pearson and his wife Joleen from Redding. Also, Shawna Williams of Vacaville, Ca and Mike Harmon and his wife Kim of Redding, Ca. She also has 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Nancy loved being a homemaker and enjoyed being a mom and grandmother. She also enjoyed camping on the coast with her husband & grandchildren.

Memorial services for family & friends will be at 4110 Brittany Drive in Redding, Ca on Saturday-May 25th, 2019 Open House 1:00-4:00 pm.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on May 21, 2019
