Nancy Rae Huff
- - 8/24/1936-8/4/2019
Nancy passed away peacefully with her dog Maddie by her side.
After losing her husband Maurice last Oct of almost 50 years, Nancy spent the last 9 months living with her son and his wife and spent every holiday with her family. She is survived by her son Terry Ward (Ondra), Owen Huff and Grandkids Wesley Ward, Jasen Morgan (Wendy, kids Mark Ashely & Amy) and Kristina Morgan (Kids Angelina, Taylorlyn & Miguel).
Services will be held 8/24 at Cordova Church of the Nazarene 3520 Bradshaw Road Sacramento Ca95826 @ 11 am lunch following.
Nancy will be laid to rest with Maurice on Monday 8/26 @ 8:30 NCVC 11800 Gas Point Road IGO 96047
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 21, 2019