Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Cordova Church of the Nazarene
3520 Bradshaw Road
Sacramento, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
8:30 AM
NCVC
11800 Gas Point Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Huff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Rae Huff


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Rae Huff Obituary
Nancy Rae Huff

- - 8/24/1936-8/4/2019

Nancy passed away peacefully with her dog Maddie by her side.

After losing her husband Maurice last Oct of almost 50 years, Nancy spent the last 9 months living with her son and his wife and spent every holiday with her family. She is survived by her son Terry Ward (Ondra), Owen Huff and Grandkids Wesley Ward, Jasen Morgan (Wendy, kids Mark Ashely & Amy) and Kristina Morgan (Kids Angelina, Taylorlyn & Miguel).

Services will be held 8/24 at Cordova Church of the Nazarene 3520 Bradshaw Road Sacramento Ca95826 @ 11 am lunch following.

Nancy will be laid to rest with Maurice on Monday 8/26 @ 8:30 NCVC 11800 Gas Point Road IGO 96047
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.