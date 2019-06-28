Services
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
1984 - 2019
- - Nathan Baker, 34, died June 3rd, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Lawncrest Chapel in Redding on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at 2pm.

Nathan was born October 22nd, 1984 in California to Phyllis and Stephen. They moved to Redding, CA in 1993.

Nathan started riding motorcycles when he was just 6 years old. He also learned to skateboard at 11 years old. He spent most of his summers with his friends, & sister Stephanie in his youth. He worked and repaired motorcycles until his passing.

Nathan is fondly remembered by; his father Stephen, his mother Phyllis, his sister Stephanie, his brother John, his nieces Lilly & Jasmine, his Grandma Ann as well as Aunts and Uncles and lots of cousins.

No farewell words were spoken, no time to say goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Beyond the door there's peace I'm sure, and I know there'll be no more tears in heaven.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on June 28, 2019
