Neil Leon Moss
Redding - Neil Leon Moss passed October 23, 2020 at the age of 73 while at home in the company of his family. A small outdoor memorial service is planned on Friday November 20, 2:00 pm, at Lawncrest Chapel, 1522 E Cypress Ave, in Redding. Masks and social distancing required.
Born July 8, 1947 in Pittsburgh, CA, he was one of five children. He graduated from Arcata High School in 1966. Neil worked for Sierra Pacific Industries for 28 years and finished his career at Voorwood Industries before retirement.
Neil was married to Linda Kay Davis from 1966 to 1970, and Nena Dillard from 1971 to 2011, and eight years with his companion Francis Dillard. Neil was an avid hunter and all-around outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time with his family in the woods. He enjoyed competing in car, motorcycle, and three-wheeler racing where he received multiple awards and trophies in his youth.
Above all else, Neil loved his family and loved to laugh. You knew you were in for a treat when you saw a smirk, a wink, and heard, "Hey, did you hear the one about…" There wasn't anything he couldn't joke about, or any situation he couldn't make better just by sharing his laugh with you.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents Neil Bliss Moss and Willadean Steele; ex-wife Linda Kay Davis; wife Nena Dillard; daughter Gayla Potter; siblings Edward Patterson, Vernon Moss, and Kathy Holt. He is survived by his companion Francis Dillard; children Michelle and Matthew Barnes, Jeannette Freeman, Roberta Pearson and Allen Pearson; his brother Dannie Moss and his wife Sherrie.
Neil's family thanks Hospice for their support, caring, and guidance. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice in his name at www.supportmercynorth.org
. Cards may be sent to Lawncrest Chapel at the address above.