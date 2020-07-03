1/1
Nellie Buck Gibson
Nellie Buck Gibson

Nellie Buck Gibson born in Washington 7/6/29 died 5/30/20 married to AJ Gibson on 9/6/47.

Nellie mothered: Dennis, Adele, & Roger. She was a wife - great great grandmother. Settled in Redding for the climate; never being in Washington's wet weather again. Nellie helped raise her grandchildren making meals every day until she was 83. Nellie & AJs legacy is: Family always comes first.

She is survived by her daughter and son Adele & Ron Gaither, Grand daughter and son Tamira & Russell Spade, Great Grandsons and daughters: Taylor, Ben & Chelsea, Hunter & Gella (great great grand baby Molly), Marshall & Melissa (and Lily) 2 nieces Barbara and Dixie Buck, 2 sister-in-laws June Reeder and Johnine and Sam Clark. Nellie is loved and will be truly missed.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Jul. 3 to Jul. 6, 2020.
