|
|
Newton James Osgood
Anderson - Newton James Osgood 94 of Anderson passed away peacefully Oct. 29, 2019. Newton was born on Feb 22, 1925, in Arkansas. Newt enlisted in the Army and was stationed in the Philippines during WW II. In 1948 he married the love of his life Christene Kidd. He retired from Landgendorf Bakery in 1982. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf and taking long drives with family. He liked to brag there wasn't a road he hadn't been on in Shasta County
He was preceded in death by wife Christene of 69 years, son Randy, father Oscar, mother Nettie, sister, Dorothy and brothers Oscar and Bill. He leaves behind sons Bradly Osgood of Anderson, Douglas Osgood of Cottonwood and daughter Pat Houston of Cottonwood. Newt had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at Veterans Cemetery Monday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 followed by a Celebration of Life at 2525 Majestic Oak Circle, Cottonwood.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019