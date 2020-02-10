|
|
Nicholas H. Starr
On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Nicholas H. Starr, age 50, passed away in the company of good friends at the U.C. Davis Cardiac and Thoracic I.C.U. Nick was born November 24, 1969 in Downey, CA. He moved to Shasta County in 1986 with his mother, Joanne Starr. He graduated from Shasta High School and went on to receive a Liberal Arts degree from Cal State, Chico. Nick loved music, movies, watching sports, his pets, family, friends, and the Oregon Coast. He is survived by his mother, Joanne, two uncles, and many cousins. He will be mourned by many.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020