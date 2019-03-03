|
|
Noble Mason Streeter
Oakley - Nov. 23, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2019 (Age 92)
Noble Mason Streeter was born in Tracy, CA to parents Noble M. Streeter Sr. and Dicy Kettlewood-Streeter. He graduated from Oakland Tech High School in 1944 and from UC Berkeley in 1948 with a BA in Political Science. A month after graduating, he and Betty Jane Breuer married at the Berkeley Presbyterian Church. He went on to pastoral studies at Princeton Theological Seminary where he earned Bachelor and Master of Divinity degrees. Later he earned MS and Doctorate of Theology degrees from the San Francisco Theological Seminary. From 1952, he served as senior pastor at various Presbyterian churches in Oregon, then as Sr. Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Redding, CA from 1968 to 1986, and then as interim pastor in Burney and Corning.
Noble traveled to over 30 countries. He served as President of the Redding Rotary Club, Chairman of the Rotary Group Study Exchange (GSE), District Governor of District 5160, personal rep. for the International Rotary President, and re-established Rotary Clubs in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Additionally, he was involved in the Redding community in various ways such as at the Good News Rescue Mission and as a police chaplain. Noble enjoyed playing tennis and boating/water skiing.
Noble was well-loved by his family. He was preceded in death by Betty, his wife of 52 years, and son Philip. He is survived by wife Sally Cooley-Streeter, sons Steve (Nancy J) and Tom (Terry), daughters Sue Flerlage (Tom), Connie Waranius (Kenny) and Nancy, and daughter-in-law Doreen Streeter-Timmons; grandchildren Brook, Ryan (Tricia), Ben (Jen), Angie (Jeremy), Dan, Molly, Lucia, Jackie, Philip and Nathan, and great grandchildren Josiah, Mikey, Addie, Emma, Maisie, Bella, Merrick, and Mara.
You may send donations to: Good News Rescue Missions, https://gnrm.org/donate/ or a .
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Mar. 3, 2019