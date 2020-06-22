Noel Palmer



On Sat., June 13, 2020, our beloved Noel Allen Palmer, passed away in Redding, CA, at 82. Noel was born on Dec. 21, 1937, in Olympia, WA, to Irven and Nelda Palmer. He was the 8th of 12 children. He joined the Air Force in 1960 and was stationed in Germany. While overseas, he met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth. After the AF he moved to Olympia, WA, and they started their family.



Noel graduated from St. Martin's College with a BS in Biology. After the AF, he joined the US Public Health Service and retired in 1990. He loved to hunt, fish and share his love of the outdoors. His children and grandchildren were the highlight of his life. He had a heart transplant in 2004. He was a Catholic and continued to grow closer to our Lord Jesus every day.



Noel is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth, his 5 children and their spouses: Gloria, Heidi (Ned), Michael (Claudine), Erika (Josh) and Anna, his 19 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Irven, and his sisters, Joann, Marie, Bertha and Linda. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Richard, Bob, Jack, Howard, and Ken and his sister, Barbara. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and may Perpetual Light shine upon them!









