Nora Marie Fitzsimmons



Sacramento - Nora Marie Fitzsimmons, age 51, passed away on September 10, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Nora was born on October 2, 1968 in Huntington Park, California to Elmer and Mercedes Fitzsimmons



She is survived by her son Jordan Fitzsimmons, who she loved dearly and her long-time love, fiancé David Dabaghian, her brothers Terry, Mark, Mike, Patrick and Lee Fitzsimmons, her sister Mercedes Stermolle. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins



Nora's Funeral is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at McDonalds Funeral Home, in Redding, California.



The family would like to thank David and Christina Fitzsimmons and Rachel Taylor for Nora's end of life care. Words cannot express our appreciation.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store