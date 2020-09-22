1/1
Nora Marie Fitzsimmons
Nora Marie Fitzsimmons

Sacramento - Nora Marie Fitzsimmons, age 51, passed away on September 10, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Nora was born on October 2, 1968 in Huntington Park, California to Elmer and Mercedes Fitzsimmons

She is survived by her son Jordan Fitzsimmons, who she loved dearly and her long-time love, fiancé David Dabaghian, her brothers Terry, Mark, Mike, Patrick and Lee Fitzsimmons, her sister Mercedes Stermolle. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins

Nora's Funeral is scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at McDonalds Funeral Home, in Redding, California.

The family would like to thank David and Christina Fitzsimmons and Rachel Taylor for Nora's end of life care. Words cannot express our appreciation.




Published in Redding Record Searchlight from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McDonald's Chapel
1275 Continental Street
Redding, CA 96001
5302411626
