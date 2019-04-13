|
|
Norma Jean Reynolds
Redding - Norma Jean Reynolds passed away on March 1, 2019 following an extended illness. Norma was born in Long Beach CA. on January 3, 1924, she was 95 years old.
After graduating from UCLA, Mrs. Reynolds met Richard D. Reynolds while he was serving in the Army Air Corp during World War II. They subsequently married and upon his completing UCSF Dental School, moved their family to Redding in 1953. Norma became very active in the community. She was president of the local chapter of the American Association of University Women and a member of the Forward Redding Committee. After teaching kindergarten at Pacheco School for 7 years, she stopped teaching to rally around the dream of bringing an Educational Television Channel to the ten counties of Northern California. Norma was one of the founders of Channel 9, KIXE TV and Chairman of the Northern California Educational Television Association, Inc. from 1960 to 1964. During her 4 years as Chairman, she and other board members obtained the necessary licensing to put KIXE on air and it continues today, nearly 60 years later, as a successful PBS affiliate. In 2013, during its 50th anniversary, Norma was honored by being presented a position as an honorary member of the Board of Directors.
Norma worked with her husband in his dental practice for the last 12 years prior to retiring to the Smith River area on the Northern California coast. In 2008, she was appointed the position of Executive Director of the Del Norte Health Care District, during which time she oversaw the construction of the $8 million Del Norte Wellness Center, a facility that houses the Open Door Medical Clinic, First Five of Del Norte County and the offices of the Health Care District.
Norma is predeceased in 2009, by her husband of 60 years Richard D. Reynolds, DDS. Norma is survived by her daughter Cynthia Halcomb (George) of Weaverville, CA, her son Donald Reynolds (Tamara) of Redding, granddaughters Bobbi Coonse (Dakota), Karri Halcomb and Brittany Turton, and grandson Christopher Halcomb. She has 9 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Her family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of River Oaks (Commons) Retirement Community, Dr Charles Mansell and the staff at Mercy Medical Center and to the staff at The Vistas Assisted Living for their compassionate and loving care of their mother.
Norma will be placed with her husband at Arlington Cemetery in Washington, DC. Donations may be made to : , Northern California, 2800 Club Center Drive, Sacramento, Ca 95835, Attn: Kelly Teetsel, Phone 916- 779-3132.
Published in Redding Record Searchlight on Apr. 13, 2019